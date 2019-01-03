Clear

Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

If you've been in the mood for some sunshine, look no further than today.

Posted: Thu Jan 03 03:05:53 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 03 03:05:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Light SW breeze. High: 41°

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low: 25°

Friday: A slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High: 47°

Detailed Forecast: If you've been in the mood for some sunshine, look no further than today. High pressure will dominate the sky, slow the wind speed and bring us a nice dose of vitamin D. The sky will remain clear tonight and temperatures will drop into the mid-20s. There's still a bit to be determined for Friday's forecast. While the high certainly looks to keep us in the sunshine, an area of low pressure will slide just southeast of the area. This could lead to some sprinkles in the southern part of our viewing area, but for the most part, the day looks pleasant. The weekend really continues to look nice. Temperatures will stay above the seasonal norm and sunshine will be abundant.

Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
