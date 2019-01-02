Speech to Text for GCI Day 1

accident.. **both teams.. north central and bloomfield.. joining together for a prayer circle and moment of silence before tip-off... **let's get to the action.. fast start for the cardinals.. alekz markovic shoots from deep.. tough to defend a 6-5 guy all the way out there.. gives bloomfield an early lead.. **shooters stay hot.. quick passing.. turner royal fires and hits the triple.. **north central would try to match the offense.. bryton suggs driving inside.. the kick is over to trevor hadley.. he hits a three for the t-birds.. but the shots just kept falling for bloomfield.. cardinals go on to win it 60-28.. **the host wolverines of w-r-v taking on eminence in the first round.. **3rd quarter.. andrew ellett in the low post.. check out the move here.. takes on the contact.. gets the bucket and the foul.. **wolverines getting to the line plenty in this one.. blaine gilstrap here gets the steal.. goes to the rim and pulls off the and-one.. game was back and forth.. but anytime w-r-v got close.. kolten bales would step up.. the eels hold on for the win over w-r-v.. 55-48. **coming off a runner up finish in the wabash valley classic.. the 2-a 7th ranked miners playing lighthouse christian.. **1st quarter.. sammy robbins sends the shot back.. evan slover leadingt the fast break.. he cuts through the double and goes right to the tin for the miners' first score of the game.. **linton rolling early on.. tucker hayes gives it back to lincoln hale.. the sophomore hits from downtown as part of an 18-0 run to start the game.. linton blows out lighthouse christian.. miners 97-31 over the lions.. **in the first game of the day.. shakamak takes on the t-birds of eastern greene.. **3rd quarter.. devin stienstra up top for the lakers.. he opts to pull the triple and it goes.. shakamak would take the lead in the 3rd quarter.. **on the other end.. t-birds get it inside to bradley padgett.. the shot fake leads to an easy score.. that ties it up.. padgett goes for 20 in the game.. **devin stienstra put the lakers on his back.. the junior drives around the defender and gets to the tin.. shakamak up 5.. stienstra 25 points and it's enough to lift