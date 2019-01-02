Speech to Text for "We feel like we're being encroached on..." New Dollar General in Northern Vigo County moves forward

"we've always "we've always fel like we've had a little bit of country near the city but now we feel like we've being encroached upon" one neighborhood shares its concern over a construction project in vigo county. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the area planning commission met tonight to discuss two hot button topics in vigo county. news 10's sarah lehman was at the meeting tonight. she joins us now in the studio with more. it's new for you at 10. patrece... the first area planning meeting of the year took place tonight here at the vigo county annex. it was also the first time people living in one north terre haute neighborhood got to voice their opinions on the dollar general being built there. < it's been an issue that's been going on for months in northern vigo county. a dollar general being built on clintion street. the people living there are not happy about their new neighbor. "they didn't listen we were tabled twice so that we couldn't give any input to the thing at all." bryant has lived on the farm across from dollar general. a place his family has lived for over 100 years. "my grandson is the 7th generation on this property." he says the dollar general will only bring trash...traffic. ..and lower the property value. "i'm concerned about what it's going to do to our neighborhood it's not enhancing the neighborhood whatsoever" the construction of the dollar general has been going on for months and is almost done. acorrding to the executive director of area planning,jared bayler there wasn't much the neighborhood could do. "in the past the neighborhood along north clintion street have enjoyed the luxury of speaking in opposition to the rezoining for this exact same project the property that the developer chose was already zoned correctly for this development."> now tonight was just about approving the division of the existing building from the excess area around it. like the executive director explained the land was already properly zoned to become something like a dollar general. he says at this time there's not much else neighbors can do. but bryant says him and others who live there will not be shopping