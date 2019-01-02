Clear

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Posted: Wed Jan 02 15:21:39 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 15:21:41 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three year's three year's ago a wabash valley woman made a new year's resolution to change her life. we introduced you to lexi reed or "fat girl fed up" in october 20-18. she lost more than 300 pounds through diet and exercise. news 10s lacey clifton caught back up with lexi today. lexi had skin removal surgery last year. lacey shares how lexi is doing after her surgery. more than one million people follow lexi reed on instagram as fat girl fed up. reed has given many hope as she's powered through the pain and recovery of surgery. a quick note that some of the photos you're about to see represent the realities of going through the procedure. <after losing more than 300 pounds, 28-year-old lexi reed felt the fear and did it anyway. fear and did it anyway. "it was the worst pain of my life. i'm terrified of needles so i didn't really know. i was really scared to do it, but i was more scared of not doing it." on halloween 2018, reed went under the knife for skin removal surgery. 7 pounds of loose skin was taken off with a 360 degree bottom lift. "i had lost 312 pounds and i knew if i continued to live with that skin that could cause my body damage. it was already giving me neck pain." reed had to keep her scars clean as they healed including changing out two drains. she had several weeks of down time while her body worked to heal. reed says that was hard to get used to. "i was frustrated a few times at first because i am human and i'm used to being able to go-go-go and do everything for myself. and, i'm used to being able to lift the weights and run if i want to or go to my local pulse class if i want to or go to the gym. well i couldn't do that, so i just had to be like, 'ok lexi, sit down, just don't move. watch t.v. read a book.'" but now when reed looks in the mirror, she sees wonder woman, her own hero. "i didn't even know if i would live this long because i was 485 pounds so it's really good. just, there's no words i can really say to describe saving your own life."> i asked lexi what her next i asked lexi i asked lexi what her next big move is. she says she's working to get her strength back to where it was before her first surgery. then, some time this year
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Gradual Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The new color coding restaurant grades in Edgar County

Image

Sullivan County Cold Case latest

Image

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak