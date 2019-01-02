Speech to Text for After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

A Wabash Valley woman made a New Year's resolution to change her life three years ago. We introduced you to Lexi Reed or "Fat Girl Fed Up" in October 2018. She lost more than 300 pounds through diet and exercise. News 10's Lacey Clifton caught back up with Lexi today. Lexi had skin removal surgery last year. Lacey shares how Lexi is doing after her surgery. More than one million people follow Lexi Reed on Instagram as Fat Girl Fed Up. Reed has given many hope as she's powered through the pain and recovery of surgery. A quick note that some of the photos you're about to see represent the realities of going through the procedure. After losing more than 300 pounds, 28-year-old Lexi Reed felt the fear and did it anyway. "It was the worst pain of my life. I'm terrified of needles so I didn't really know. I was really scared to do it, but I was more scared of not doing it." On Halloween 2018, Reed went under the knife for skin removal surgery. 7 pounds of loose skin was taken off with a 360 degree bottom lift. "I had lost 312 pounds and I knew if I continued to live with that skin that could cause my body damage. It was already giving me neck pain." Reed had to keep her scars clean as they healed including changing out two drains. She had several weeks of down time while her body worked to heal. Reed says that was hard to get used to. "I was frustrated a few times at first because I am human and I'm used to being able to go-go-go and do everything for myself. And, I'm used to being able to lift the weights and run if I want to or go to my local pulse class if I want to or go to the gym. Well I couldn't do that, so I just had to be like, 'ok Lexi, sit down, just don't move. Watch T.V. Read a book.'" But now when Reed looks in the mirror, she sees Wonder Woman, her own hero. "I didn't even know if I would live this long because I was 485 pounds so it's really good. Just, there's no words I can really say to describe saving your own life."