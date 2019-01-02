Speech to Text for Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

money in the future! the vincennes township fire department is also getting some new equipment. it will help with search and rescue missions. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he spoke with fire crews about working with the new submersible. he tells us how it works. the vincennes township fire department has added a submersible to it's arsenal. the new sub looks to help search and rescue missions. that's good news for one of the department's divers. <fire trucks sat outside the holiday inn express wednesday morning. but it was training, not an emergency, that brought firefighters to the hotel. "it's able to narrow down a general area of where the person or the car or whatever might be. and then we can go in from there." logan adams has been with the department for over eight years. as a member of the department's dive team he will work hand in hand with the new submersible. "it's like playing a playstation. literally the controller is a playstation two controller." "the right one controls the horizontal movement forward back left right. the left one is up down." the controls are simple. a front and rear camera displays what the sub is seeing. a read out displays depth and water temperature. showing divers what they are dealing with. "it's interesting working with. i mean you work with it in the pool it's a little different mindset then you get it out in the river. as long as you keep track of where your lines are and that sort of thing." one person controls the remotely operated vehicle. another handles the sub's control lines. divers can follow those lines in to quickly get to the target. "helps with the safety of our divers. the less time we can have our divers in the water you know that's one less risk we've got to deal with. even with it, it has the gps capabilities so that we can pinpoint coordinates where we are actually at. and then we can send a diver down to the area to locate." the fire department was able to purchase the submersible through their own budget. live in vincennes gary brian