The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Posted: Wed Jan 02 15:16:58 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 15:16:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

is the new equipment. getting some department is haute police the terre > back to you. > the terre haute police department is getting some new equipment. the department is getting a "bearcat". a "bearcat" is an emergency response vehicle similar to an armored vehicle. you're seeing pictures of what these kinds of vehicles look like. a 100-thousand dollar grant from the department of homeland security will help pay for it. officers say there was a need for the vehicle. "last year, we had three or four incidents where we could have used something like this. anytime the terre haute police department sees an oppurtunity to invest in something to not only keep the police department safe.. but the community safe.. we are gonna do it." the police department will be able to customize the vehicle to fit its needs. officer adamson says the addition also allows the department to clean house of old equipment. that will help save taxpayer
