Speech to Text for Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a wabash valley man is fired up... after a cyber scam targeted a local historical society. good evening and thanks for joining us. criminals hacked the sullivan county historical society's systems. they claimed to be helping the president of the group. but.. as news 10's garrett brown found out... that wasn't actually the case. he joins us now live from sullivan. volunteers run this museum in downtown sullivan. donations help keep it open. it's why this attack has the society worried. <how are you? i need a favor. that's how the email scam started that steve tucker received. tucker said a request for gift cards in the email caught his attention. "it was asking for kind of an odd thing and you had to go through a bunch of steps to get it back to them." everyone signed up for the historical society's newsletter received the email. the society's president says this kind of thing could do damage in the long run. "it makes them really cautious and some people wont send money anymore, they wont renew their memberships. we will loose some money and we will lose some members." the society has taken steps to prevent the scam from happening again. that includes adding new cyber security protection. it's another cost for the society's tight budget. "its not in our budget but its going to have to be from now on. to have a little bit there at the end of the year for cyber security." the group is grateful no one has fallen victim to the scam. but... it's a reminder to always be alert.. "that you don't think this is real. double check before you react. don't pull out your checkbook or whatever is asked of you." > just a reminder if you receive a suspicious email or phone call always to double check before you give any money or personal information. the historical society also said they will change its email address if issues persist. reporting live from sullivan. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.