December was warmer and a lot less wet

Posted: Wed Jan 02 14:44:09 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 14:44:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10's chris piper did some research.. and what he found may surprise you. < many times when you hear the term "winter", you think of it being cold and snowy. it being cold and snowy. it seems though, that more often we've been seeing less and less snow here in the wabash valley. in the month of december, we were almost 2 inches above what we normally see in terms of precipitation. the interesting thing about that though, is none of it was measurable snow. if we look at this calendar, it has colors on each day depending on if the temperature was above, below, or near average. it also has the day where we had measurable rainfall here at our studio. although we didn't have much rainfall, it was still enough to put us in the "above average" category. if we also look at the temperature on the days we had precipitation, almost all of the temperatures were at, or above average. because of that, we didn't get any measurable snow. now coming up at six, i'll take a closer look at temperature trends. we'll see if we were more above, or below what we normally see
