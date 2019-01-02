Speech to Text for The new color coding restaurant grades in Edgar County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the edgar county health department is making some changes that could impact your health. the public health department has developed a new enforcement policy. health officials will be putting signs outside of most food establishments. news 10's jordan kudisch sat down with county health workers who explained in detail what the policy will do. leaders hope that by enforcing these new policies.. these new policies.. that businesses will be more proactive with cleanliness. you'll find those signs... five-feet from the entrance.. they'll be color-coded, almost like a stop-light those colors are red, green and yellow. green means the business has passed most requirements yellow means not all requirements were met.. and red means county leaders have closed the business due to violations. health officials this is a way to keep businesses transparent with their customers. [take sot incue: we could do outcue: that they had to: 0:09 duration:0:09] //////// "we could do this enforcement policy..we could do this placards system so that everyoe will know before you enter the establishment what sort of violations that they had. " ///////// beck says the last thing they want is to close businesses down. also, the health department will hold food handling classes.. for free! at the top of the hour we dive deeper into the meaning behind into the meaning behind the