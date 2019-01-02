Clear

Sullivan County Cold Case latest

Posted: Wed Jan 02 14:22:19 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 14:22:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we have yet to receive a call back. a cold case in sullivan county remains "unsolved". today.. as a new year comes in.. authorities hope it will bring in new leads. news 10's alia blackburn explains how "you" can help. < police say someone out there knows "who" killed sarah "jeanette" benson in farmersburg. after "37"-years of exhausted leads.. sheriff clark cottom says they are "not" giving up. police say benson came home after a shopping trip on january 2nd 19-81. that's when she found an intruder -- and was shot to death inside her home. police say there are a few key pieces in this case. one is the "car" neighbors remember seeing in the driveway. it was described as a sedan -- possibly a "plymouth valiant" or chevrolet. police say witnesses said the car had "shiny blue paint" -- resembling a "robin's egg blue". neighbors also recalled seeing a man -- who got out of that car -- and knocked on the door of benson's home. he was described as a tall and thin white man -- who police say was likely the killer -- and in his 20's. today -- police say this man would be in his 50's. while the "three-decades" search for answers has been unsuccessful... police and the benson family hope this information may spark someone's memory -- so they can finally close this case. if you have any information about "jeanette benson's" murde -- or the killer... police are asking you to come forward. you can contact the sullivan county sheriff's office or indiana state police. we have both of those numbers online at wthi-tv-dot-com... back
