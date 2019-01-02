Clear

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

Posted: Wed Jan 02 14:21:05 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 14:21:05 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail. a crime alert on the square in sullivan this morning.. shuts down a bank for hours. first farmers bank and trust posted a message at 10:50 this morning on facebook. the post reads in part.. bank services at the sullivan location will be unavailable while following security protocol. local law enforcement and safety crews were alerted this morning on a possible threat. we are told the bank was evacuated during the incident. all employees were able to return once the sweep was complete. news 10 has reached out to the sullivan police chief for additional details.
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The new color coding restaurant grades in Edgar County

Image

Sullivan County Cold Case latest

Image

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

Image

Two arrested for Daviess County child neglect case

Image

Fire crews respond to morning fire in Marshall

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak