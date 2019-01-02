Speech to Text for Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

jail. a crime alert on the square in sullivan this morning.. shuts down a bank for hours. first farmers bank and trust posted a message at 10:50 this morning on facebook. the post reads in part.. bank services at the sullivan location will be unavailable while following security protocol. local law enforcement and safety crews were alerted this morning on a possible threat. we are told the bank was evacuated during the incident. all employees were able to return once the sweep was complete. news 10 has reached out to the sullivan police chief for additional details.