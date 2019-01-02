Clear

All You Need to know for Wednesday

January 2nd

Posted: Wed Jan 02 04:45:09 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 04:55:13 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

new this morning! unless you bought your mega millions ticket in new york state - you're not the big winner! a ticket sold there matched all the numbers to win the $425 million mega million jackpot. it was the eighth largest jackpot in the mega millions game's history. the winning numbers were - 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold mega ball of 14.

///

new overnight - the sullivan county sheriff's department is asking for your help with solving a cold case. sheriff "clark cottom" says someone killed "jeanette benson" in "19-81." she had just returned home from grocery shopping. cottom says investigators have exhausted many leads over the last 37 years. but he says that's no reason to give up hope. if you know any information related to the murder of jeanette benson, call the sullivan county sheriff's office or the indiana state police.

///

illinois' stalking law now includes social media messages. the change means businesses... places of worship... and schools can ask for a restraining order. clark county sheriff bill brown say police will make contact with a potential stalker and ask that they stop. police can also move forward with orders of protection.

///

happening tonight - a public hearing on a controversial re-zoning request in vigo county. news 10 has told you before about a group of homeowners fighting a new "dollar general store" in their neighborhood. news 10's abby kirk is live on the north side of terre haute. she has more on how residents are what we can expect tonight. Residents in this neighborhood near the east side of north clinton street say they are not happy. Their voices will be heard at a public hearing tonight about a dollar general store coming to the area. "foster builders incoporated" has petitioned the vigo county area plan commission to re-zone land on the east side of north clinton street. this in northern vigo county. the company says they want to build a "dollar general" on this land. the commission postponed the issue and discussion at a meeting two months ago. that's after the people that live in "this" neighborhood said..."no" and are fighting back. a public hearing is said to be held at this meeting tonight. the meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the annex. reporting live on the north side of terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

//

today is day 12 of the partial government shutdown. and there could be some movement towards negotiations. president trump has asked congressional leaders from both parties to attend a briefing today on border security at the white house.

////

the west central indiana economic development district office in terre haute is moving to a new location. that means the office will be closed today. it's moving from wabash avenue to the lower level of the meadows shopping center on terre haute's east side. the group hopes to be more visible and accessible to clients. "west central indiana" helps improve quality of life across the wabash valley. the office will reopen at its new location on monday.

Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
