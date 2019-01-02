Clear

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

The front will pass quickly and some sunshine will return for Thursday.

Posted: Wed Jan 02 04:36:02 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 02 04:43:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Wednesday night: Gradual clearing and a little colder. Low: 25°

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Still chilly. High: 42°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-wave north of the two-state area will keep clouds in the sky for your Monday. It'll be joined by a warm front. While this doesn't look to have much of an impact on our area, it will make for a pretty gloomy day. The front will pass quickly and some sunshine will return for Thursday. By Friday, another wave will roll in and bring back clouds and slight chances for rain. The weekend is looking nice though. Temperatures will climb well above seasonal normal, into the 50s, and sunshine will make a full comeback.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy Wednesday, sunny weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Co Sheriff asks for help with solving cold case

Image

All You Need to know for Wednesday

Image

Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Image

Turkey Run State Park hosts New Years hike

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

Image

Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

Image

Donate your old live Christmas tree to the Exptic Feline Rescue Center

Image

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Image

West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

Image

Dollar General petition will be heard by Vigo Co Area Planning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak