Wednesday: Cloudy with seasonal temperatures. Wind becoming WSW and light. High: 40°

Wednesday night: Gradual clearing and a little colder. Low: 25°

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Still chilly. High: 42°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-wave north of the two-state area will keep clouds in the sky for your Monday. It'll be joined by a warm front. While this doesn't look to have much of an impact on our area, it will make for a pretty gloomy day. The front will pass quickly and some sunshine will return for Thursday. By Friday, another wave will roll in and bring back clouds and slight chances for rain. The weekend is looking nice though. Temperatures will climb well above seasonal normal, into the 50s, and sunshine will make a full comeback.

