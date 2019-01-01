Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Road Runners get off on the right foot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Road Runners spent the afternoon getting their new year off on the right foot....litterally! Members went for their first run and walk of the year at Deming Park in Terre Haute today. Organziers say not only is it a good way to start the year off in a healthy way, it's also a great time to spend with friends. "This is really great to get with the people you revolve around in your off hours and to touch base with people you maybe haven't seen in awhile. The hectic times around the holidays and it's just nice to get with your friends." The next step for the Wabash Valley Road Runners will be training to run a half marathon in May.