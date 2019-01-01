Speech to Text for Gym owner shares ways to keep your new years resolutions in 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Many of you probably chose today, the first day of the year to take down your Christmas Tree. If you're throwing away a real tree, here's a fun idea! Take your live tree to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay Couny! You can see in the picture how much fun the big cats have with the trees. Trees need to be free of all ornaments, hooks and tinsel and can be dropped off at the feline rescue center in Centerpoint daily from 10 am to 5 pm. The center assures you the cats will love their new tree toys!