Speech to Text for West Central Indiana Economic Development District moves to the Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A local organization will have a new home in the new year. West Central Indiana Economic Development District is leaving its Wabash Avenue location. You'll soon find the offices on the lower level of the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute. The group is relocating to be more visible and accessible to clients. West Central Indiana helps improve quality of life across the Wabash Valley. The office will close tomorrow to allow for the move.