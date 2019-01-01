Speech to Text for A new face will lead the charge in keeping you and your family safe in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the new year comes newly elected officials in some offices. good evening thanks for joining us. your top story for tonight.. a new face will lead the charge in keeping you and your family safe in vigo county. new's 10's sarah lehman joins us now with more. while most of you were watching the ball drop in times square.....john plasse switched from terre haute police chief to sheriff. in the few short minutes he had become sheriff he was already fulfilling official duties. < midnight hit and a new year started. 20-19 will bring changes all across the country...new laws going into effect...resolutions being made and in vigo county new people taking office. "after 33 years of service i will be 10 42 for the final time it's been an honor to serve the citizens of terre haute." "i'm kind of excited did my last shift on terre haute city tonight so it was kind of bitter sweet leaving there after 33 years but excited to get started at the sheriffs office and what better way to get it started but midnight on new years eve" and plasse didn't waste any time getting started as vigo county sheriff. just minutes into his new role he was already swearing in special deputies who work at the air base. "so they can make arrests if someone would come in here and try to do something at the air base. so it's pretty important to have them you know sworn in and ready to go." plasse says it's starting to feel real for him...especially after the swearing in ceremony. but he says the one thing that will make it most official for him.. "when i put on my uniform fully when i come into work tuuesday that's probably my...i'll have the uniform i wear every day like the class a i usually wore at city." when it comes to the new year and new position he's made some resolutions himself. "this year just to make things better to contiually improve the relationship you know between the sheriffs office others agencies and the communtiy and to make our communtiy as safe as we can be." > plasse will have a lot of things to figure out as sheriff -- like learning the ins and outs of running the jail. he says one of his main goals is to crack down on the drug problem