Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jan 01 15:28:11 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 15:28:12 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight cloudy, with a low around 31. north wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. wednesday cloudy, with a high near 38. light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. wednesday night cloudy, then gradually cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 8 mph
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Continued Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

