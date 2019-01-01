Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight cloudy, with a low around 31. north wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. wednesday cloudy, with a high near 38. light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. wednesday night cloudy, then gradually cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 8 mph