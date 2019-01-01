All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Clear

happy new year! and a farewell to 20-18 - from sydney's opera house to london's eye and everywhere in between. fireworks lit up the night sky as millions rang in the new year around the world. here in the u-s - pouring rain couldn't dampen the mood in times square as revelers watched the ball drop.

//

folks in vincennes rang in the new year with the annual watermelon drop. the event began more than ten years ago. workers hoist a large watermelon by a crane. at the stroke of midnight.. nineteen watermelons will drop to signify the new year. the event has brought national attention to the small town.

///

today marks the the eleventh day of the partial government shutdown. democrats take control of the house on thursday. they're expected to introduce legislation to reopen the federal government--but not include any money for a border wall. senate majority leader mitch mcconnell warned his chamber won't send any bill to president trump that he won't sign.

///

grief counselors will be on hand when students return to north central high school on thursday. that's after a car accident killed three students in sullivan county. a local counselor wants students to know that it's ok to grieve. lynsey grant is a therapist at the hamilton center in sullivan. she says grief comes in all forms... but there are "unhealthy" and "healthy" versions. if you notice unusual patterns with someone you love.. such as oversleeping or loss of appetite.. you may need to seek help.

///

new gun laws are among the 253 laws taking effect in illinois today. under one new law... there will be a 72-hour waiting period for all gun purchases. this includes handguns and long guns. illinois is also joining roughly a dozen other states with the adoption of a red flag law. it allows family members -- or police -- to ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person they think could be dangerous.

