Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

New Years Day: Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Tuesday night: Drizzle possible, possibly freezing drizzle. Colder. Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few sun breaks. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: Things are looking to still be rainy for our first day of 2019. Cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers as highs top out at 41. Tonight we hang onto the cloudy sky, and we could see a few areas with drizzle, which could make for freezing drizzle in a few spots. Tomorrow mostly cloudy but the sun will break through a few times. Cooler with a high of 39.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031