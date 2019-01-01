Clear

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Things are looking to still be rainy for our first day of 2019.

Posted: Tue Jan 01 04:53:49 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 04:55:43 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

New Years Day: Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Tuesday night: Drizzle possible, possibly freezing drizzle. Colder. Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few sun breaks. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: Things are looking to still be rainy for our first day of 2019. Cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers as highs top out at 41. Tonight we hang onto the cloudy sky, and we could see a few areas with drizzle, which could make for freezing drizzle in a few spots. Tomorrow mostly cloudy but the sun will break through a few times. Cooler with a high of 39.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Scattered showers linger, clearer by mid week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. Not as breezy. High: 41°

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak