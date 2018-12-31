Clear
New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Dec 31 19:26:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight a slight chance of rain or drizzle before 8pm, then a chance of drizzle after 4am. cloudy, with a low around 36. breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 31 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. new year's day a chance of drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 8am and 1pm, then a chance of drizzle after 1pm. cloudy, with a high near 39. north northwest wind around 8 mph. tuesday night a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 9pm, then a chance of freezing drizzle. cloudy, with a low around 27. north wind 3 tonight a slight chance of rain or drizzle before 8pm, then a chance of drizzle after 4am. cloudy, with a low around 36. breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. winds could gust as high as 31 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. new year's day a chance of drizzle before 8am, then a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle between 8am and 1pm, then a chance of drizzle after 1pm. cloudy, with a high near 39. north northwest wind around 8 mph. tuesday night a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 9pm, then a chance of freezing drizzle. cloudy, with a low around 27. north wind 3 to 7 mph.
