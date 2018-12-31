Speech to Text for The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

not have cold and unusual to not its not its not unusual to not have cold and snowy weather around new year's eve in the valley. storm team 10's chris piper has been doing some research. he takes a look back at some weather records for the holiday. < many times, when we think about the holidays such as christmas and new years, we think of cold weather and snow. but im taking a look back and finding that's not always the case in terre haute. first, the average daytime high for new years eve and day is 38 degrees. the average low is only 20 degrees. we've seen both high and low extremes during the holiday. the warmest new year's day we have recorded is 65 degrees, that was set back in 1952. the coldest new year's day was january first of 2018, we recorded our coldest overnight low at negative nine degrees. many people think about snow around the holidays. however, that's not always the case when it comes to new years. the record snowfall was only seven tenths of an inch, that record was set on new year's day in 1948. the average snowfall that day, is only one tenth of an inch. now while new year's eve is looking to be much warmer than average with rain, new year's day is looking like it will be colder. but the temperatures won't be setting any records. so when it comes to weather patterns in the valley.. new years is generally cold... and snow tends to hold off until the later winter months. like january