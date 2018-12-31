Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Year's at Ebash

New Year's at Ebash

Posted: Mon Dec 31 19:22:40 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 19:22:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New Year's at Ebash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

return them to the store. one group of people is bringing in the new year in a unique way. news 10 stopped by ebash in terre haute. it's a local gaming center. owners are hosting a video game lock in. the goal is to remain in your seat playing video games. it began at noon today. players will bring in the new year with a special toast at midnight. "i think it's a good idea to come in you create a relationship with others rather than just gaming at home as well. you can come in and just sit right next to your buddy and either screen and call out with each other so. " the event will end at 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Breezy, sprinkles & drizzle
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Year's Eve Late Forecast

Image

The current weather pattern and New Year's Eve

Image

New Year's at Ebash

Image

Robinson Police boosts patrols

Image

Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

Image

Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Image

The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-31

Image

The Vincennes Watermelon Drop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak