Speech to Text for New Year's at Ebash

return them to the store. one group of people is bringing in the new year in a unique way. news 10 stopped by ebash in terre haute. it's a local gaming center. owners are hosting a video game lock in. the goal is to remain in your seat playing video games. it began at noon today. players will bring in the new year with a special toast at midnight. "i think it's a good idea to come in you create a relationship with others rather than just gaming at home as well. you can come in and just sit right next to your buddy and either screen and call out with each other so. " the event will end at 8 a.m. tomorrow.