Speech to Text for Robinson Police boosts patrols

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10. expect to see more police on the road this new year's eve. robinson police officers will be out in force tonight. the extra patrols are part of an increase this holiday season. the department also bulked up patrols on christmas eve. they'll will be on the look out for drunk driving, cell phone usage, and seat belt violations. the increased patrols are thanks to a grant from the illinois department of transportation. sergeant dan strauch says the department wants to keep everyone safe this holiday season. "of course it's always associated with a lot of parties. a lot of alcohol involved. we just want people to make smart choices and to have a ride. have a designated driver." robinson's increased patrols wrap up on january second.