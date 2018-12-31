Speech to Text for Over 200 new laws start in Illinois...some of them involve guns

253 new 253 new illinois laws take effect tomorrow. some of those new laws deal with firearms. news 10's heather good spoke with a gun owner... and an illinois sheriff to learn more. she's live in the newsroom with more on what the laws mean for you. one new law deals with wait times to buy a firearm while another aims to prevent people who may be dangerous from keeping their guns. < covered: "you can have a lot of fun with a gun without hurting anybody, animals or anything." folks in illinois will have some new gun laws to abide by starting january first. under one new law... there will be a 72-hour waiting period for all gun purchases. i sat down with new clark county sheriff bill brown to get his take on the change. sheriff bill brown says, "if we think about the seventy-two hour waiting period as being a deterrent to crime, if that's their intent, then i think that they've wasted their time." sheriff brown says the many law abiding gun owners will wait... but criminals will just find guns elsewhere. illinois is joining roughly a dozen other states with the adoption of a red flag law. it allows family members -- or police -- to ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person they think could be dangerous. martinsville resident rocky johnson says, "i can agree to that. you know, people change over the years. you could be stable and buy a gun and something happens in your life and it could change that. i would agree with that law." sheriff brown points out... these proceeding can be done with out the person being notified... and if a judge approves... the guns would be confiscated immidately. "we're all allowed due process and when there is somebody going before a judge and you're not able to be there to defend yourself than that potentially could be an issue with due process." a follow-up hearing would need to take place within 14 days at which time a person could defend themselves. sheriff brown says police have worked with people suffering from mental health problems without a law like this on the books... so it's unclear what impact this new law will leave.> we want to know what you think. know what you we want to we want to know what you think. are the new laws a step in the right direction... or do they go to far? share your thoughts with us on facebook and twitter. live in the newsroom, heather good,