Grinch destroys Christmas lights in Terre Haute

Posted: Mon Dec 31 19:19:33 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 19:19:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's a "not so happy" end to the holidays for one terre haute homeowner. news 10 spoke with stephen bell today. he owns a home on collett avenue in terre haute. bell says he returned home to find his holiday display vandalized. he says pieces were missing and others were smashed. "it makes me feel bad that someone would destroy a christmas display whether it was a prank or they don't like christmas. it was my private property on my property and they came in and destroyed it." bell says he's found bell says it." bell says he's found some of the decorations in locations around the neighborhood. this includes collett park. he found one display hanging off of playground equipment.
