The chief's last shift on the Terre Haute Police Department

is "i guess my "i guess my whole goal is to have these two teams working together because we're all on the same team brown blue whatever uniform you wear" 20-19 is bringing changes to two local law enforcement agencies. good evening and thanks for joining us for my fox 10. patrece dayton has the night off. 20-18 is coming to a close. that means a lot of county offices will be filled with new people in just a few hours. one of those new positions is vigo county sheriff. tonight news 10's sarah lehman was with terre haute police chief john plasse as he went on his last patrol with t-h-p-d. she joins us now live at the police station with your continuing coverage. rondrell... in just a few hours terre haute police chief john plasse will be sheriff john plasse. happening right now he's on his last patrol with t-h-p-d. he says he's excited for the next chapter but is sad to see this one close. < eleven years as the chief of police is coming to an end for john plasse. "just trying to make this department better then what it was when you took over." monday night plasse got back in the patrol car and finished his last shift with the terre haute police department... he reminisced on the past 30 plus years with the department. "no one was able to track him down but terre haute detectives were and that says something because a lot of these agencies are a lot bigger then us that just was a big deal." and looking forward to the future... "i think just having better interagency cooperation not that it's not good now but you can always do better. /// i understand the issues we have here i don't necessarily understand the issues they face over there i've been getting a taste of that." plasse says he's excited for 20-19 and his new position in the community but looking back on 20-18 he says... "it was really not a good year the one thing that stands out is obviously rob pits getting killed. that's you know devestating when you lost an officer, a friend and nothing can make up for that so it's just not really been a good year. /// you know for me personally yeah i'm moving on to a great position but as a whole it's not been a great year." > he says his great year." > he says his final patrol ride was extra special because he got to complete it with his son who is also a terre haute police officer. he officially takes over as vigo county sheriff at midnight -- news 10 will be there when he makes the switch. we'll have that story for you tomorrow only on wthi reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to