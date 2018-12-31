Speech to Text for The Vincennes Watermelon Drop

tonight tonight people around the globe will be celebrating the new year. you could say one of the more interesting ways is in vincennes indiana. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how the watermelon drop is bringing some national attention to this small town. here in knox county watermelons are big business. this new year's eve that is a literal expression. in just a few hours this large melon will be hoisted up to help ring in the new year. <it was a rainy start for workers this new years eve. but that rain won't stop residents from carrying on a decade long tradition. "we've had the melon drop in rain, snow, ice. just about any condition you could think of." just before midnight a crane will lift the large fruit high into the sky. at the stroke of twelve 19 watermelons will be dropped to signify the new year. "it was giant! 'pretty cool?' yea!" the drop is a unique way for residents to ring in the new year. but for business owners the event means more people in town. "we're opening up at six thirty. we're going to kind of open up to help celebrate the new year eve and the melon drop." many shops along main street will open their doors monday night. candice miller of graze 1885 says events like the watermelon drop are good for the growth of downtown. "we've got all these other businesses opening up. it's great. so it helps me a lot. when they do these events, the christmas events, things like that." officals say the uniqueness of the event has supplied the community with nationwide attention. that publicity then helps with business throughout the new year. "today in agribusiness watermelons are a huge industry here in knox county. just hundreds and hundreds of semis leave the community taking watermelon all over the country." "even if people don't attend the event itself it makes them aware of vincennes and what we have to offer here. as far as our agriculture and rich watermelon industry." > tonight's tonight's event begins at ten pm. the drop will be accopanyed by fireworks. live in vincennes,