Speech to Text for New Year's at Noon

to start in 2020. a new year's tradition let kids join in the celebration. "5..4..3..2...1.. balloons drop" the "balloon drop" at the terre haute children's museum gave kids a chance to ring in the new year. it was a part of the annual "new year's noon" celebration. the kids made kazoos and crowns to celebrate in style. parents say it's the perfect chance for their kids to enjoy the holiday. "you know its just fun for the kids. they don't always make it to the midnight hour. so having something that they can celebrate..dance.. enjoy the museum and have their own little party is pretty awesome." as you can see... there was a packed house today. over 600 people were at today's