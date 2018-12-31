Speech to Text for The big construction projects of 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley has seen a lot major road projects in 20-18. from the lyford t intersection.... to the margaret avenue overpass....there have been a lot of changes. news 10's lacey clifton shares how those projects have given drivers some relief. a few bigger projects really stick out for having an impact on wabash valley motorists. after thousands of man hours and millions of dollars-- drivers can now move more freely throughout the viewing area. < our first major project impacted motorists in parke, vermillion, and vigo counties. we're talking vigo counties. we're talking about the re-vamping of the 3-way intersection in lyford. the intersection had been in a "y" formation for years. however, many complained that setup made conditions dangerous for motorists. the intersection was re-worked into a "t" formation controlled by stop signs. work started on the intersection in july, and wrapped up at the end of september. september 12th was a shocking day, especially for the terre haute fire department. that's as a massive, 20-foot-deep sinkhole suddenly appeared at the intersection of 4th and ohio streets in terre haute. a fire department truck was driving over the area when the hole opened up. city engineers say old sewer lines under the road were to blame for the collapse. the road was closed for more than a week while the sinkhole was filled and the street paved. this next project in southern indiana has a history dating back to 1995. that's when the 15th street bridge in washington, indiana was hit by a railcar and damaged. the bridge had deteriorated for decades, and almost became unusable. construction on the bridge started in march, and earlier in december there was a ribbon cutting held to re-open the structure. the project's budget was roughly $2.6 million dollars. and, nobody knows the struggle of trains better than terre haute residents. so, everyone was excited when the city broke ground on the margaret avenue rail overpass project in april of 2017. just weeks ago, drivers were finally able to celebrate. the overpass stretching from 14th to 25th streets opened in early december. construction workers will put the finishing touches on the overpass in the spring of 2019.> now-- we want to hear from you! vote in our twitter poll on which of these projects you think had the biggest impact! and-- looking ahead-- terre haute residents can expect another railroad overpass in the city. officials say it will be at the intersection of 13th street and 8th avenue. work is slated