Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe files for motion to change plea

a former illinois coach who pleaded guilty to assault.. has filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. "barry wolfe" is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence. he previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault.. and sexual abuse. wolfe wrote a letter to the court in august. it said he wanted to "withdraw" his plea. he filed a motion on friday, making it official. female players made allegations against him. wolfe also wants a judge to reconsider his sentence. there is a hearing on thursday. a judge will set a date to hear from the state on