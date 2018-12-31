Clear

Grief Counseling after a tragic situation

Grief Counseling after a tragic situation

Posted: Mon Dec 31 15:15:55 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 15:15:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Grief Counseling after a tragic situation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"time" will make your guests sober. "lord we just ask that you help us with this process.. of grief.. lord help us to understand" a community is still in mourning tonight after a tragic crash. three north central high school students lost their lives in a car accident. it happened friday afternoon in sullivan county. now--- friends and family are working through the grieving process. that process may mean different things for different people. new's 10s jordan kudisch sat down with a psychiatrist from the hamilton center in sullivan. she explains how experts say students should be handling this terrible situation. that's right rondrell. earlier today i spoke with lynsey grant.. she's a therapist at the hamilton center. she shared with me signs of what "grief" can look like. she says grief comes in all forms... but there are "unhealthy" and "healthy" versions. if your child is dealing with grief.. and you notice unusual patterns.. such as oversleeping or loss of appetite.. then they could be experiencing "unhealthy" grief. grant says grief is natural and often overlooked. staff at the hamiliton center say it's important to understand the signs. and to talk about them. [take sot incue: pay attention to outcue: will be missed to: 0:13 duration:0:13] "pay attention to any changes in daily routines and if anything is concerning trust your gut and reach out if that's what you feel is appropriate." "it's defintely a loss for our community. those are good boys and their presences will be missed." grant says there is no right or wrong way to grieve. and that it is important to understand what you're feeling. thursday-the hamilton center staff will be at north central high. they will be there to talk to whoever needs it. they also offer walk-ins at their location. more on those details will be available on our website at wthitv.com
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Breezy, sprinkles & drizzle
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Year's Eve Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-31

Image

The Vincennes Watermelon Drop

Image

New Year's at Noon

Image

The big construction projects of 2018

Image

Barry Wolfe files for motion to change plea

Image

Grief Counseling after a tragic situation

Image

Indiana laws and drinking

Image

Drunk driving impacts more than just the driver's life

Image

Services set for Sullivan County teens

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak