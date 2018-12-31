Speech to Text for Grief Counseling after a tragic situation

"time" will make your guests sober. "lord we just ask that you help us with this process.. of grief.. lord help us to understand" a community is still in mourning tonight after a tragic crash. three north central high school students lost their lives in a car accident. it happened friday afternoon in sullivan county. now--- friends and family are working through the grieving process. that process may mean different things for different people. new's 10s jordan kudisch sat down with a psychiatrist from the hamilton center in sullivan. she explains how experts say students should be handling this terrible situation. that's right rondrell. earlier today i spoke with lynsey grant.. she's a therapist at the hamilton center. she shared with me signs of what "grief" can look like. she says grief comes in all forms... but there are "unhealthy" and "healthy" versions. if your child is dealing with grief.. and you notice unusual patterns.. such as oversleeping or loss of appetite.. then they could be experiencing "unhealthy" grief. grant says grief is natural and often overlooked. staff at the hamiliton center say it's important to understand the signs. and to talk about them. [take sot incue: pay attention to outcue: will be missed to: 0:13 duration:0:13] "pay attention to any changes in daily routines and if anything is concerning trust your gut and reach out if that's what you feel is appropriate." "it's defintely a loss for our community. those are good boys and their presences will be missed." grant says there is no right or wrong way to grieve. and that it is important to understand what you're feeling. thursday-the hamilton center staff will be at north central high. they will be there to talk to whoever needs it. they also offer walk-ins at their location. more on those details will be available on our website at wthitv.com