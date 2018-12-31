Speech to Text for Drunk driving impacts more than just the driver's life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up families." lives. it tears "it destroys "i destroys lives. it tears up families." it is new years eve... but police are on high alert. good evening and thanks for joining us... indiana state police say alcohol plays a role in nearly 40-percent of all traffic deaths during the holidays. it serves as a reminder to celebrate the new year responsibly. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in the newsroom. she joins us with more on how driving drunk can impact more than just the drivers life. people who get behind the wheel intoxicated...might not be thinking about what could happen to others. i spoke with a family who knows the pain of drunk driving all too well. they say it's that decision to drink and drive that can have a life long impact. < a terre haute indiana family's life changed forever two years ago. a drunk driver killed brittany pritchard. "it's been a long 33 months. it was devestating." since then.. her sister ashley sparks says their family feels incomplete. she says sometimes she even catches herself thinking her little sister is still here "just snap back into reality and oh man she's not and she never will be because of a drunk driver." the family says it's important to stay off the roads if you've been drinknig. they know the devastation someone else's decision can create.. "have respect and value for your life and have respect and value for the lives of other people on the roads." sparks says to think about others before you drink and drive. "there's going to be families out there who celebrate with their families you know with their children their moms and dads and they have to get home too." > both teresa and ashley say they hope by sharing their story.. it will encourage others to stay off the road if they've been drinking. now if you end up drinking tonight.. and do need a safe ride home.. there are plenty of services available. we'll have that information on our website. wthi tv dot com. reporting live in the newroom. jada huddlestun news