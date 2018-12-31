Speech to Text for Services set for Sullivan County teens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details. a community continues to mourn the loss of three teenagers -- who died in a car crash. it's a story we've been following for you since friday... students will return to class on thursday at "north central high school" in sullivan county. that's as they continue to process the loss of three classmates. news 10's abby kirk has been following this story throughout the morning... she joins us now from our newsroom -- with details about the funeral services just announced. abby -- what can you tell us. alia--- friends, family and the community who knew these three teens ....continue to grieve. people here say this is a small town, every one knows each other...and for that reason....this heartbreaking news hits hard.... now--- late last night - we learned that services for 16 year old "keg-en ennen" will be held at holmes memorial chapel on friday. services get underway at eleven in the morning. visitation will be on thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. burial will be at west lawn cemetery in farmersburg. contributions may be made to the first financial bank for his sister's college fund. the school held a vigil yesterday afternoon...so families and friends could take a minute to remember these young lives lost... friends and family shared stories and memories of the three victims... <"i just couldn't believe it. this is stuff you hear in movies. and then um, it was just heartbreak. i just couldn't believe it happened in such a small community. like i see these kids every single day." "they were very kind boys and i feel like it is going to be a lot different without them here." > of course - we'll let you know about funeral services for the other two victims - thomas juh-row-sic and tyson boyll "boyle" - as soon a we get that information. for now - live in the newsroom, abby