New IL law aims to protect pets

More than 250 new Illinois laws go into effect January 1st. One law aims to protect pets left in dangerous weather conditions.

Posted: Mon Dec 31 04:53:32 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 31 04:53:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

New IL law aims to protect pets

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak