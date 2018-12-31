Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Widespread heavy rain, windy. High: 52°

New Year's Eve: Showers, still breezy. Low: 35°

New Years Day: Cloudy and colder. Chance of drizzle. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: A deep and strong area of low pressure is going to move almost directly across Terre Haute today which will bring strong wind and heavy rain. The majority of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. There is a wind advisory in effect for the southeastern portion of the News 10 viewing area. In this area, wind speeds could gust at 45 miles per hour. Once the low and its associated fronts move through the area the rain will begin to taper off. There's still a slight chance for drizzle tomorrow. By midweek, we get a brief dry out, but unsettled weather moves back in again for the end of the week.

