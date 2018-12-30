Clear

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Posted: Sun Dec 30 20:17:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 30 20:17:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

finally finally tonight... 20-18 is coming to an end. many of you are preparing for new year's eve parties... but... if you have little ones that can be tough. the terre haute children's museum wants to help you out with the new year's noon celebration. museum staff were getting ready for the event today. tomorrow -- at noon -- the musuem will host a party for kids who can't ring in the new year at midnight. they'll be making crowns... kazoos... and passing out bubble wrap to make sure your kids get the full experience. late rain will move in
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Image

Indiana woman killed by lion

Image

New auto parts store to open soon

Image

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Image

Sunday alcohol sales good for business

Image

IN lawmaker proposes school bus safety bill

Image

School hosts vigil after teens killed in accident

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak