Speech to Text for THCM New Year's Noon celebration

finally finally tonight... 20-18 is coming to an end. many of you are preparing for new year's eve parties... but... if you have little ones that can be tough. the terre haute children's museum wants to help you out with the new year's noon celebration. museum staff were getting ready for the event today. tomorrow -- at noon -- the musuem will host a party for kids who can't ring in the new year at midnight. they'll be making crowns... kazoos... and passing out bubble wrap to make sure your kids get the full experience.