Speech to Text for Indiana woman killed by lion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an indiana an indiana woman is dead after she was attacked by a lion. it happened while she was working at a conservation center in north carolina. according to the local sheriff's office... 22-year-old alexandra black... was cleaning a lion enclosure with other staff members at a place called the conservators center. somehow... a lion was able to leave a locked space... and get into the enclosure. the lion killed black before being shot. black is a new palestine, indiana native and had been working at the center as in intern for two weeks. her family released a statement about her passing. you can find it on our website... wthitv. com.