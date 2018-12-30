Clear

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Posted: Sun Dec 30 20:10:21 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 30 20:10:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you've been out and about recently you may have noticed some good news for you wallet. in tonight's consumer alert... gas prices in the wabash valley are the lowest they've been in a while. gas prices have been falling over the past few weeks. some terre haute gas stations had prices below 2-dollars today. drivers say they are taking advantage! "it's great i remember paying 4 dollars a gallon so it's nice to top off and be under 20 dollars." according to triple-a... nine state saw prices at the pump drop below two dollars gallon. the downward trend is expected
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

Image

Indiana woman killed by lion

Image

New auto parts store to open soon

Image

Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

Image

Sunday alcohol sales good for business

Image

IN lawmaker proposes school bus safety bill

Image

School hosts vigil after teens killed in accident

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak