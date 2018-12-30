Speech to Text for Gas prices fall below two dollars a gallon

if you've been out and about recently you may have noticed some good news for you wallet. in tonight's consumer alert... gas prices in the wabash valley are the lowest they've been in a while. gas prices have been falling over the past few weeks. some terre haute gas stations had prices below 2-dollars today. drivers say they are taking advantage! "it's great i remember paying 4 dollars a gallon so it's nice to top off and be under 20 dollars." according to triple-a... nine state saw prices at the pump drop below two dollars gallon. the downward trend is expected