Speech to Text for Sunday alcohol sales good for business

case by case basis. folks across the valley are about to ring in the new year... and part of that yearly tradition may include celebrating with an adult celebrating with an adult beverage. earlier this year... some illinois communities legalized sunday alcohol sales. news 10's garrett brown stopped in paris, illinois to find out how the change has impacted shoppers and businesses. it's new for you at 10. < the paris city council approved sunday alcohol sales back on july first. while many were skeptical at first some area business owners tell me the change was good for them. crowds of customers came in to "r" and "j' stores sunday. while many residents may not have supported the city council decision earlier this year... some say their opinions have slowly changed. "at first i was kind of against it. i guess it stands the reason i reckon. i mean all other cities and states do it. so i guess its helping places out." for years... r and j's relied only on monday through saturday sales. now the manager says sales are more scattered with some customers shopping on sundays. he says the change has been positive. "i think its helped us for the better. i don't think it's a large margin by any means but yes its helped us. like i said it's a convince for the customers." edwards says... sunday customers are not just there for alcohol. "its allowed them to come here on sundays to pick up their other items like tobacco and lottery that they customarily get monday through saturday." folks here say the change is good for business... and the city. "hoping that they'll eventually do better, get better, get bigger and to help paris out." the manager says r and j's best sunday was actually last week. he says many shoppers were picking up items for their holiday celebrations. back to