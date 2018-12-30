Speech to Text for IN lawmaker proposes school bus safety bill

difficult time. another hoosier lawmaker is proposing yet another bill aimed at keeping your kids safe while they wait for the school bus. in tonight's safety alert... state senator randy head says he plans to file a school bus safety bill this session. senator head represents rochester, indiana. that's where three children were killed earlier this year. the siblings were boarding the siblings were boarding a school bus when they were hit by a pickup truck. another child died in head's district later in the year when a truck rear-ended a school bus. head's proposal would allow for school districts to petition for slower speed