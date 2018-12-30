Clear

School hosts vigil after teens killed in accident

everything we can." school can." school counselors are helping students cope with the tragic loss of three classmates. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. the northeast school corporation organized a vigil this afternoon... so families and friends could gather to remember three young lives taken in an accident. we have continuing coverage for you tonight. the vigil took place inside the north central high school gym. the vigil was open to everyone. friends and family shared stories and memories of the three victims... keg-an ennen... thomas juh-row-sic... and tyson boyll. we spoke with a school counselor at the vigil. he says the counseling staff wants everyone to know they're here for them and they're not alone. "having some kind of common place to open up you know they grieve together they grieve in their own way but they're all together which i think is important." students important." students will return to school this thursday. school counselors... and counselors from the hamiliton center will be there to help students and staff during this
