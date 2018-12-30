Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Dry today, with rain coming tomorrow.

Posted: Sun Dec 30 06:38:46 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 30 06:49:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we're looking at a sunny and dry day to round out the weekend. temperatures mild, but still on the chilly side at 41. tonight we start off clear with an overnight low of 36, but rain moves in late evening to early morning. tomorrow expect rain showers, with some heavy at times. day time highs well above average, getting to 55. expect this rain to bring a cold front after cooling us off quickly. today we're looking at a sunny and dry day to round out the weekend. temperatures mild, but still on the chilly side at 41. tonight we start off clear with an overnight low of 36, but rain moves in late evening to early morning. tomorrow expect rain showers, with some heavy at times. day time highs well above average, getting to 55. expect this rain to bring a cold front after cooling us off quickly. today we're looking at a sunny and dry day to round out the weekend. temperatures mild, but still on the chilly side at 41. tonight we start off clear with an overnight low of 36, but rain moves in late evening to early morning. tomorrow expect rain showers, with some heavy at times. day time highs well above average, getting to 55. expect this rain to bring a cold front after cooling us off quickly. today we're looking at a sunny and dry day to round out the weekend. temperatures mild, but still on the chilly side at 41. tonight we start off clear with an overnight low of 36, but rain moves in late evening to early morning. tomorrow expect rain showers, with some heavy at times. day time highs well above average, getting to 55. expect this rain to bring a cold front after cooling us off quickly. today we're looking at a sunny and dry day to round out the weekend. temperatures mild, but still on the chilly side at 41. tonight we start off clear with an overnight low of 36, but rain moves in late evening to early morning.
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois