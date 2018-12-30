Speech to Text for ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

down at north daviess.. we've got a potential preview of the 1-a state finals.. and boy did it live up to the hype.. **1-a number two barr-reeve in the championship of the old national bank classic.. taking on 1-a number one blackhawk christian.. **here we go.. 1st quarter.. pass down low to issac wagler for the hoop and harm.. vikings start the game on a 7-0 run.. **braves have the lead in the 2nd half.. 3rd quarter.. gabe gladish with this patented step back move.. he nails the triple.. **later.. brycen graber finds gladish in the corner.. it's bad enough to give him three.. but that's a four point play after the foul.. barr-reeve still trailing.. **to the 4th.. vikings within two.. gladish again from the up top this time.. count it.. the vikings regain the lead.. **one minute to play.. graber known for his passing.. but he marks up and takes on the scoring mantle.. three ball ties the game once again.. **then in the final seconds.. o'neill tips the pass.. up to gladish for the win.. no good.. **to overtime.. graber knocks down another three.. that gives barr-reeve some hope.. but the vikings run out of time.. fort wayne blackhawk christian holds on.. the braves beat barr-reeve 76-68.. and they've won back to back titles at the north daviess tournament.. **in the 3rd place game.. the host north daviess cougars taking on clay city.. **1st quarter.. jack townsend drives through the lane and lays it in for the cougars.. north daviess out in front early... **clay city looking to keep pace.. jacob lafary helps them do just that.. that three ball cuts the eels deficit to just two.. **but this guy also knows something about the triple.. townsend with limitless range and he's showing it off.. jack townsend goes for 23 in the ball game.. north daviess picks up it's 10th win of the season as the cougars defeat clay city 61-40 to claim 3rd place in the tourney.. **in the 5th place game.. south knox gets a shot at 3-a number four brownstown central.. **we go straight to overtime.. justin fickling with the dribble drive.. draws the foul and gets the bucket.. spartans take a 3 point lead.. **next trip down the floor.. noah thomas finds zach welage with the back door pass, spartans would go up four.. **but it's tied with 15 to go.. gage bobe drives.. kicks out thomas.. the three. it's good... ice in his veins.. noah thomas wins it for south knox.. the spartans upset 3-a number four.. south knox over brownstown 43-40 in overtime.. **in the 7th place game.. loogootee looking to get back in the win column.. lions taking on pike central.. **early on.. it's big man silas bauer with a strong move in the post for the lay in.. loogootee jumping early.. **later in the 1st.. bauer deep in the post again.. gets the lob and the finish.. lions pad their lead.. **then.. gotta love an alley-oop pass.. cade chezem connects with bailey dearwester... loogootee snaps a long losing streak in their final game of the tournament.. lions defeat pike central 54-38.