good evening.. after four days and 28 exciting games at this year's wabash valley classic.. we've finally crowned a new champion.. **a big showdown.. 2-a number 7 linton making just their second appearance in the classic title game.. still looking for their first win.. and the miners going against tournament powerhouse terre haute north.. **1st quarter.. tucker hayes intercepts the pass and goes the other way with it.. he lays it in at the rack to give linton its first lead of the ball game.. **then.. later in the quarter.. linton's kip fougerousse gets a look from deep and he buries the triple.. to tie the game.. **but on the the game.. triple.. to tie the game.. **but on the other end.. north responds.. michael dunagan.. he shot the lights out against edgewood.. and kept that up tonight... dunagan connects to give north the lead back.. **and they build on it.. 2nd quarter.. braden edington left open.. he hits the midrange in the middle of a nice patriot run.. **later.. elliott cotton takes it inside and gives it up for dalton sturm.. north takes a commanding 14 point lead to the break.. **and the patriots just kept shooting.. edington from the corner.. it goes again.. terre haute north rolling.. **they just couldn't miss and would always find the open shooter.. cayman hayes this time on the long ball.. he goes for 10 in the game.. **but it always comes back to opie.. that what they call him.. edington from deep again.. terre haute north hits 12 three pointers in the game.. and shocks the gym.. patriots rout linton 66-36.. the north patriots win the wabash valley classic again.. that's 4th time in the last five years. <<coming into the tourney winless. being underdog the whole way. feels great to finally win a championship. better this year because we weren't favored at all. we werent' expected to win this. it was edgewood and linton. it was really nice coming in a getting the dub and cutting down the nets. coming in knowing a lot of people for once didn't have thn as the favorite. i think we have one of the best coaches around here. i think he gets us prepared and ready to be competitive in this tourney every single year.>> **in the 3rd place game.. terre haute south looking to close out the tournament with a win on their home floor.. braves face sullivan.. **arrows take it to them early.. great passing as kaleb thrasher splits the defenders and gets it to kevin figg for the score.. **then later in the 1st half.. randy kelley inside.. he's not tall but he breezes through the trees for the hoop.. golden arrows lead by 12 at the half.. **other side of the break.. cordell hanes with the ball in his hand.. great move to get to the rack.. the eurostep nets him two of his 20 in the game.. **braves trying to comeback.. dillon kinnett jump stop and a big score.. **but sullivan not backing down.. baseball pass to a wide open to kevin figg... he's big time.. 27 points for the golden arrows.. sullivan pulling off a nice upset win over the braves.. terre haute south falls 73-58.. the golden arrows take 3rd in the wabash valley classic. **in the 5th place game.. a **in the 5th place game.. a pair of illinois squads.. robinson taking on marshall.. **this game all maroons early on.. chance black drives and pulls for the jumper.. he goes for 18 points.. **robinson leading most of the way.. but a three point game late.. daniel tingley drives right and erases the deficit with a big time bucket.. the lions rally late to send this to overtime.. **then in the extra period.. tingley.. another shot short.. but it's right to jadon wallace for the fadeaway putback.. wallace scores 24 as the lions dominate the overtime period.. marshall pulls the comeback to win the 5th place game 68-59 in o-t.. **it might not be the title they wanted.. but the warriors from casey-westfield playing for the consolation championship against owen valley.. **late 1st half.. casey up just two.. noah livingston almost loses the steal.. but check out the recovery.. a no-look dish back to marcus downs.. he beats the buzzer at the glass to give the warriors a 4-point lead at the break.. **4th quarter.. about a minute to play.. livingston's three no good.. but marcus downs hauls in a rebound and finds will hosselton cutting to the hoop.. his bucket breaks the tie.. casey up two.. **patriots get four straight.. warriors down two.. final seconds of the game.. cross court pass to ethan gilbert.. he just gets it off.. ohh the buzzer beater.. what a way to win it for casey-westfield.. ethan gilbert's last second bomb gives the warriors a 41-40 win.. it's a shot he dreams about.. and says it feels so sweet. <<it's a lot more special doing it in this tournament with a crowd like that. it's a lot better. you might think i'm full of it, but once he got his hands on it, i thought it's going in. i really did. this group, they play well in tight situations like that.>> all tournament team.. atkinson black childress edington figg fougerousse figg edington figg fougerousse hale hayes richards sholty