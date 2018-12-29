Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Dec 29 20:33:51 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 20:33:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

cloudy start tonight as colder air moves into the wabash valley. temperatures will drop all night long to the mid 20's so bundle up when going outside! tomorrow sunshine will return and it will be a cooler day. highs will be around the lower 40's. tomorrow night clouds will increase ahead of rain later in the evening. temperatures will drop a little bit slower with lows in the lower 30's.
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

