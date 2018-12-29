Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy start tonight as colder air moves into the wabash valley. temperatures will drop all night long to the mid 20's so bundle up when going outside! tomorrow sunshine will return and it will be a cooler day. highs will be around the lower 40's. tomorrow night clouds will increase ahead of rain later in the evening. temperatures will drop a little bit slower with lows in the lower 30's.