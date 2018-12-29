Speech to Text for Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

10... week on news earlier this earlier this week on news 10... we broke down the top vigo county crime stories for 20-18. but what is arguably the biggest crime story out of vigo county... left an impact on people across the wabash valley... and beyond. we continue our coverage tonight with the top wabash valley crime story of 20-18. the death of officer rob pitts. < it started with flashing lights... and an apartment building surrounded... but ended with with notes of condolence... and a patrol car enclosed by flowers. on may 4th, 2018... the wabash valley experienced what is arguably the biggest local crime story of the year. events of the days that followed would make up the year's biggest story of community. this was the scene that friday evening... as law enforcement across the region came to help a brother in blue... after hearing the call an officer was down. terre haute police officer rob pitts was serving a warrant in garden quarter apartments. he -- and other officers -- had been investigating a homicide. investigators say the suspect -- christopher wolfe -- shot at the officers. officer pitts was fatally hit. the wabash valley knew an officer had died hours before the situation at garden quarter appartments was resolved. news clip: we know an officer has died police worked into the night to secure the apartment where wolfe was held up. before the night was over... we knew wolfe was dead too. in a press conference... terre haute police chief john plasse spoke about the man he knew. news clip: plasse emotional about loss of officer we would learn more about the officer gunned down in the days that followed... and mourn along with his family. parents brought their kids to pay respects at a memorial... and others would line the streets of wabash avenue as officer pitts got his final call. nats: final call still more would dawn braclets and shirts... or donate their time and money to honor officer pitts. each person turning what was the year's top story in crime... into the biggest display of unity in the wabash valley. in terre haute, with photojournalist austin fagg, heather good, news 10.