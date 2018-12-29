Speech to Text for Magic of Reading show inspires kids

some vigo county kids got the chance to see magic first hand today. this was the magic of reading magic show at the vigo county library. the event was sponsered by the american legion riders. they say they wanted to do something fun and educational for kids while they're on christmas break. organizers say the magic show is fun but it's more important for them to learn about the magic they can have when they read a good book. "reading is magical anyway you pick up novels and read not only does it fill your brain with wonderful ideas you can time travel you can go back in history you can go into the future depending on what you're reading it opens up the world of fantasy and creativity and takes you places you have never been before" the event was held in partnership with casa. each kid