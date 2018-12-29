Clear

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Posted: Sat Dec 29 17:51:09 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 17:51:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some vigo county kids got the chance to see magic first hand today. this was the magic of reading magic show at the vigo county library. the event was sponsered by the american legion riders. they say they wanted to do something fun and educational for kids while they're on christmas break. organizers say the magic show is fun but it's more important for them to learn about the magic they can have when they read a good book. "reading is magical anyway you pick up novels and read not only does it fill your brain with wonderful ideas you can time travel you can go back in history you can go into the future depending on what you're reading it opens up the world of fantasy and creativity and takes you places you have never been before" the event was held in partnership with casa. each kid
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

Image

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen