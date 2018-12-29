Clear

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Posted: Sat Dec 29 17:47:20 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 17:47:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

under investigation. the new year signifies change for many government offices. news 10 bureau chief gary brian sat down with one knox county leader... leaving office at the end of the year. sheriff mike morris is wrapping up his career at the department. morris has been sheriff for ten years. he was appointed sheriff in 2009. recently morris was presented with the sagamore of the wabash award. the award is a tribute to those who have served the state. morris was presented the award by his two sons. the sheriff says he looks forward to continuing his role in public service. "i'm fortunate to step into another office here in the county government with the auditor's position. and you know i can continue public service because that's the only thing i know. i'm not going to go back to pumping gas." doug vantlin takes over as knox
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

Image

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen