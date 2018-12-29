Speech to Text for 60 firefighters respond to blaze

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and line. several local agengies worked together to put out a fire in a commercial building last night. it happened in washington, indiana. sixty firefighters responded to the structure fire. the washington township fire deparment shared these images on facebook. the fire happened in a large metal building. in total... six different fire crews showed up to help. no one was hurt in the blaze and the cause of the fire is